Nissan is gearing up to launch the next-generation variant of its premium SUV, the X-Trail, in the coming months. In the latest update, the undisguised images of the upcoming car have surfaced online, revealing its design and interiors. The updated SUV will come with a sportier and angular design and pack more features than the current-generation model. Here's our roundup.

At a glance How will it look like?

The upcoming Nissan X-Trail will sport a bunch of design tweaks over the current-generation model. The car will feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revamped tailgate, and a new grille design. It will also get updated LED headlamps with mounted DRLs and wider air dams. Furthermore, the SUV will house faux skid plates, and run on diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors The SUV will get an updated cabin

Apart from the design updates, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail will also get an updated five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will sport a fully-digital instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features. Besides that, it will retain the standard safety features of the current-generation model.

Information Power and performance

As of now, the mechanical specifications of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail are unclear. However, as per the reports, the car will be offered with the same petrol as well as diesel engines present on the current-generation model, along with a new hybrid unit.

Details Finally, will it arrive in India?