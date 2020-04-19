-
Nissan is gearing up to launch the next-generation variant of its premium SUV, the X-Trail, in the coming months.
In the latest update, the undisguised images of the upcoming car have surfaced online, revealing its design and interiors.
The updated SUV will come with a sportier and angular design and pack more features than the current-generation model.
Here's our roundup.
-
At a glance
How will it look like?
-
The upcoming Nissan X-Trail will sport a bunch of design tweaks over the current-generation model. The car will feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revamped tailgate, and a new grille design.
It will also get updated LED headlamps with mounted DRLs and wider air dams.
Furthermore, the SUV will house faux skid plates, and run on diamond-cut alloy wheels.
-
Interiors
The SUV will get an updated cabin
-
Apart from the design updates, the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail will also get an updated five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will sport a fully-digital instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features.
Besides that, it will retain the standard safety features of the current-generation model.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
As of now, the mechanical specifications of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail are unclear. However, as per the reports, the car will be offered with the same petrol as well as diesel engines present on the current-generation model, along with a new hybrid unit.
-
Details
Finally, will it arrive in India?
-
Nissan will launch the 2021 X-Trail SUV in the international markets by the end of this year. However, there is no word on its availability in India as of now.
On a related note, the Japanese automaker is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its compact SUV, the Kicks, in India, which may come at a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh.