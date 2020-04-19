Japanese automaker Honda is working on a more powerful version of the Rebel cruiser, called Rebel 1100. Reportedly, the bike will draw power from the same 1,100cc engine that we have seen on the company's flagship CRF1100L Africa Twin model. Meanwhile, the cruiser will take its styling cues from its 500cc sibling. Here are more details.

Design How will it look like?

As per the reports, the Honda Rebel 1100 will take its design inspiration from the Rebel 500 model. The motorcycle will come with an eye-catching retro design with a rounded headlamp as well as mirrors, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Apart from that, the cruiser will house a fully-digital instrument console and all-LED fitments for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Rebel 1100 will be fueled by a 1,100cc parallel-twin engine that we have seen on the CRF1100L Africa Twin. The motor is capable of producing 102hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 105Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

In the braking department, the Honda Rebel 1100 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends. The cruiser is also likely to get additional driver-friendly features like cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, and riding modes for improved road handling. Further, it will house telescopic forks up front and a twin-shock unit on the rear to manage suspension duties.

Information And, when will it be launched?