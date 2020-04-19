South Korean automaker Hyundai had launched its much-anticipated sedan, the 2020 Verna, last month. The car, which is offered with three BS6-compliant engines, starts at Rs. 9.31 lakh in the country. Now, an Autocar report has revealed the ARAI fuel economy numbers of the car, confirming that it promises a mileage of up to 25kmpl. Here's everything to know.

Details First, a detailed look at the fuel economy numbers

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is offered with three engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. The 1.5-liter petrol unit promises a mileage of 17.7kmpl with a manual gearbox and 18.45kmpl with automatic transmission, while the 1.5-liter diesel mill promises 25kmpl (MT) and 21.3kmpl (AT). Meanwhile, the 1.0-liter petrol unit, offered only with automatic transmission, has an ARAI mileage of 19.2kmpl.

Exteriors Here's what the 2020 Hyundai Verna offers

The 2020 Hyundai Verna comes with an appealing front fascia featuring a chrome-finished grille, angular-looking LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, and wide air inlets. The car features a coupe-inspired sloping roof design with a shark-fin antenna, sharp-looking body lines, and chrome treatment around the windows, door handles as well as exhausts. It also houses indicator-mounted ORVMs and runs on diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Verna offers a five-seater spacious cabin featuring leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and an Arkamys Premium audio system. It also gets a wireless phone charger and an 8-inch infotainment panel with BlueLink connected car technology. The sedan retains the safety elements of the outgoing model but gets additional features like tire pressure monitoring system and rear disc brakes.

Engine Finally, here's a look at the mechanical specifications