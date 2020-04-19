Suzuki is working on launching the BS6-compliant version of its premium adventure tourer, the V-Strom 650XT, in India soon. In the latest update, the Japanese automaker has teased the arrival of the motorcycle on its official website, hinting at an imminent launch. Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the mechanical specifications of the updated model. Here are more details.

Design How will it look like?

As per the teaser image, the updated V-Strom 650XT is likely to draw its styling inspiration from its BS4 counterpart. The motorcycle would come with a semi-faired design featuring angular-looking fuel tank extensions, an up-swept exhaust, and spoked wheels. Besides that, it would house a tall windscreen, a fully-digital instrument console, and all-LED fitments for lighting.

Internals Power and performance

The new Suzuki V-Strom 650XT would draw power from the same 645cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that we have seen on the BS4 model. In the BS4 state of tune, this motor is capable of producing 71bhp of maximum power and 62Nm of peak torque. However, with the BS6 update, we might see a marginal drop in terms of power figures.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT will come equipped with disc brakes on both the ends, along with several rider-friendly features like dual-channel ABS, three-level traction control, and Low RPM Assist for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information And, what will be the pocket-pinch?