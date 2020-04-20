Yamaha has silently increased the prices of its BS6-ready Fascino 125 Fi scooter. The two-wheeler, which is offered in four variants, has received a marginal price hike of Rs. 800 on all the models. To recall, the updated model was launched in India in December 2019 at a starting price of Rs. 66,430. Here is our roundup.

With the latest price revision, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi is now available at Rs. 67,230 and Rs. 69,730 for the STD Drum Brake and STD Disc Brake variants, respectively. On the other hand, the more premium DLX Drum Brake and DLX Disc Brake models are priced at Rs. 68,230 and Rs. 70,730, respectively.

The Fascino 125 Fi sports an attractive retro-styled look featuring an oval-shaped headlamp and blacked-out grab rail as well as alloy wheels. The chrome-finished mirrors and chrome highlights on the front apron and under-cowl add more to its premiumness. Besides that, it also gets a USB charger, foldable hook, a multi-function key fob with a seat opener, and a side stand engine cut-off switch.

The Fascino 125 Fi is backed by a BS6-compliant 125cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes with a stop-start system and is said to be 16% more fuel-efficient than its BS4 sibling. The motor is capable of producing 8.2PS of power and 9.7Nm of peak torque.

