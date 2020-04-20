-
Hyundai India has quietly launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular family car, the Santro, in the country. The hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.57 lakh and is offered with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains.
Other than the BS6 upgrade, the car remains the same. It has retained the design and features of its BS4 counterpart.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the BS6 Hyundai Santro
The BS6 Hyundai Santro comes with a compact look featuring a neat front profile with a cascading grille, projector headlights, and fog lamps.
The hatchback houses body-colored B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and runs on 14-inch wheels.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a boot space of 235 liters.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new Hyundai Santro offers a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, circular AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It also gets standard safety features like driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and a speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Hyundai Santro is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.
This motor is capable of producing 68bhp of power and 99Nm of peak torque in petrol-only guise, while the CNG unit of the hatchback puts out 58bhp and 84Nm.
How much?
And, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket-pinch, the BS6-compliant version of the Santro starts at Rs. 4.57 lakh for the entry-level Era Executive MT variant and goes up to Rs. 6.20 lakh for the Sportz CNG model.
At this price point, the hatchback takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, and Renault KWID.