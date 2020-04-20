Hyundai India has quietly launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular family car, the Santro, in the country. The hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.57 lakh and is offered with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains. Other than the BS6 upgrade, the car remains the same. It has retained the design and features of its BS4 counterpart. Here are more details.

Exteriors A look at the BS6 Hyundai Santro

The BS6 Hyundai Santro comes with a compact look featuring a neat front profile with a cascading grille, projector headlights, and fog lamps. The hatchback houses body-colored B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and runs on 14-inch wheels. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a boot space of 235 liters.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the new Hyundai Santro offers a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, circular AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets standard safety features like driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and a speed alert system.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Santro is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system. This motor is capable of producing 68bhp of power and 99Nm of peak torque in petrol-only guise, while the CNG unit of the hatchback puts out 58bhp and 84Nm.

How much? And, here's a look at the pricing