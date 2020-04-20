Chinese automaker CFMoto has pulled the covers off its premium sports tourer, the 300SR, and revealed its official details. The motorcycle comes with an impressive design, a powerful engine, and attractive color options. Reportedly, the sports bike is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of this year. Here's our roundup.

Design CFMoto 300SR: At a glance

The CFMoto 300SR comes with a spectacular fully-faired design featuring a muscular fuel tank, angular-looking fairings, a stepped-up seat, and an attractive paint job as well as graphics work. The motorcycle houses a full-color TFT instrument console and gets all-LED fitments for lighting. Moreover, it is offered in two color options: Nebula Black and Turquoise Blue.

Information Power and performance

The CFMoto 300SR draws power from a 292.4cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 28.7hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 25.3Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In terms of safety, the CFMoto 300SR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the sports tourer are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information And, how much will it cost?