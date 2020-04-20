In an unexpected move, Mercedes-Benz India has silently updated the engine of its petrol-powered version of the C-Class sedan.

According to a report, the premium car, which was available with a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine, will now be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol unit.

Apart from the engine update, the design and interiors of the car remain unchanged.

Here are more details.