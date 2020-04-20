-
In an unexpected move, Mercedes-Benz India has silently updated the engine of its petrol-powered version of the C-Class sedan.
According to a report, the premium car, which was available with a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine, will now be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol unit.
Apart from the engine update, the design and interiors of the car remain unchanged.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with an attractive look, featuring a sloping roof design and an eye-catching front profile with a woven chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, and wide air inlets.
The car gets an angular side profile with sharp-looking body lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Apart from that, it also houses dual exhausts and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a luxurious and feature-loaded cabin with an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera with parking sensors.
Information
Power and performance
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The motor churns out 200bhp of maximum power. Further, the car has a top speed of 239kmph and it can do 0-100kmph in 7.7 seconds.
Pocket-pinch
And, here's a look at the pricing
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the petrol-powered Mercedes-Benz C-Class costs Rs. 40.90 lakh for the C 200 Prime model and Rs. 46.54 lakh for the C 200 Progressive variant (all prices, ex-showroom).
At this price point, the car takes on the likes of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Jaguar XF.