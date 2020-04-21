Jeep India is working to launch the facelifted version of one of its popular SUVs, the Compass, in the country by the end of this year. An Autocar report has claimed that the new model will come with an upgraded UConnect 5 infotainment system. Further, the SUV is likely to get a tweaked exterior design as well. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors How will it look like?

To recall, the facelifted version of the Compass SUV was spotted testing in China earlier this year. As per the spy shots, the car is expected to get a similar design as the current-generation model, but it will come with reworked bumpers and a new grille. Besides that, the SUV will offer new LED headlamps and a powered tailgate.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The new Jeep Compass will offer a five-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will reportedly house an upgraded 12.3-inch UConnect 5 infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and integrated Amazon Alexa support. Moreover, it is likely to retain the standard safety features of the outgoing model.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the updated Jeep Compass will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel. The petrol unit is capable of producing 163hp of maximum power, while the diesel mill churns out 173hp.

Pricing Finally, how much will it cost?