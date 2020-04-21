Suzuki is gearing up to launch the BS6-compliant versions of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India soon. The Japanese automaker has teased the arrival of these bikes from its official website and has also revealed their key specifications. To recall, the Gixxer 250 twins had debuted in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Here's our roundup.

Design A look at both the motorcycles

Both Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 feature an eye-catching sporty look with impressive graphics work and color scheme. However, the former comes with a naked street design, while the latter features a fully-faired look. Further, both the quarter-liter motorcycles house a fully-digital instrument cluster and all-LED fitments for headlamp, turn indicators, and taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 are powered by the same BS6-compliant 249cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 26.1bhp of maximum power and 22.2Nm of peak torque.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In terms of safety, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. To manage suspension duties, the quarter-liter sports tourers house conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

How much? Finally, what will be the pricing?