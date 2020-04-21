BMW Motorrad India is working to launch the premium F 900 XR sports tourer in the coming months. In the latest update, the German automaker has posted a teaser video of the motorcycle on its social media channels, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the premium motorcycle had made its global debut at the 2019 EICMA show. Here are more details.

Design A look at the BMW F 900 XR

The BMW F 900 XR sits on a steel bridge frame and comes with an eye-catching look featuring a semi-faired design, a muscular fuel tank, dual-tone body color, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets all-LED fitments for lighting, a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, and several modern features such as adaptive cornering lighting, keyless ride, intelligent emergency call, among others.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the BMW F 900 XR is fueled by an 895cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 104bhp of power and 92Nm of peak torque.

Safety BMW F 900 XR: On the road

In terms of safety, the BMW F 900 XR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The motorcycle also gets several rider-friendly features like dual-channel ABS, multiple riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) for improved road handling. Moreover, it houses telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information And, how much will it cost?