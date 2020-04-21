Jeep India has announced the prices of the BS6-compliant version of its popular Compass SUV. The line-up is now available at a starting price of Rs. 16.49 lakh, which is Rs. 89,000 higher than its BS4 counterpart. Further, the company has also discontinued the previous entry-level Sport variant. Here are more details.

Exteriors A look at the BS6 Jeep Compass

The BS6-compliant Jeep Compass takes its styling cues from its BS4 sibling. Hence, the car comes with a similar sporty design featuring a vertical-slat grille, trapezoidal fog lamp housing, and square-ish wheel arches. The SUV gets a neat side profile with up to 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome highlights around the windows. Moreover, the car houses projector headlamps, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Jeep Compass offers a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 7-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As part of the standard safety kit, it gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and speed alert system.

Information Power and performance

The updated Jeep Compass is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former produces 163hp of maximum power, while the latter churns out 173hp. Further, the car is offered with 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

Details Finally, here's a look at the variant-wise pricing