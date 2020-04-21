German automaker Audi has pulled the covers off the 2021 edition of its premium sedan, the A3. The next-generation model comes with a revamped and sportier design, updated interiors, and new mild-hybrid engines. Notably, the luxury car is expected to hit the Indian shores sometime in mid-2021. Here are more details.

Exteriors A look at the Audi A3

The 2021 Audi A3 is based on the same MQB platform, and comes with an attractive look featuring a coupe-inspired roof design and an appealing front fascia with a muscular bonnet and a hexagonal grille. The sedan flaunts an angular side profile with sharp-looking body lines, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and chrome highlights around the windows.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the next-generation Audi A3 comes with a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and another 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for third-generation MMI Navigation Plus, Wi-Fi hotspot, and connectivity features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Audi A3 is offered with two engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. Both engines are capable of producing 150hp of power, and come mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. Notably, the company will also introduce a 2.0-liter diesel and a 1.0-liter petrol engine at a later stage.

Information And, what about pricing and availability?