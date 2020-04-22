A few days back, we reported that BMW Motorrad is working to launch the R18 cruiser in India, and that select dealerships have started accepting its unofficial bookings. Now, the premium motorcycle has debuted on the company's India website, hinting at its imminent launch in the coming months. Here are more details.

Design BMW R18: At a glance

The BMW R18 sits on a double-cradle frame and features an attractive retro-styled design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a single-type seat that offers a comfortable riding position. The classy looks of the motorcycle are further accentuated by rounded headlamp as well as mirrors, spoked wheels, and chrome-finished exhaust. Further, the cruiser gets all-LED fitments for lighting.

Information Under the hood

The BMW R18 is powered by a 1,802cc air-and-oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor is capable of producing 91bhp of maximum power at 4,750rpm and an impressive 157Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm.

Safety BMW R18: On the road

On the safety front, the BMW R18 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard for improved road handling. The suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

Information Finally, what will be the pricing?