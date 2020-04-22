TVS Motor Company is working to launch the BS6-ready version of the Scooty Zest in India in the coming weeks. In the latest update, the home-grown automaker has teased the arrival of the scooter from its official website. Reportedly, the updated model is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 7,000-8,000 over its BS4 counterpart. Here are more details.

Design TVS Scooty Zest: At a glance

The new TVS Scooty Zest will retain the design and underpinnings of its BS4 sibling. The scooter is likely to sport a compact look featuring a sleek front apron with mounted turn indicators and LED DRL. Further, it will also flaunt a dual-tone seat cover, a USB charging port, an analog instrument cluster, and an LED taillamp.

Internals Power and performance

The new TVS Scooty Zest will draw power from a 109cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. In the BS4 guise, this motor churns out 7.99PS of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 8.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. However, with the BS6 update, we might see a marginal drop in power output.

Safety BS6 TVS Scooty Zest: On the road

In terms of safety, the BS6 TVS Scooty Zest will come equipped with drum brakes on both the rear wheels, along with the combined braking system for improved efficiency. To handle suspension duties, the updated scooter will house inverted telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

Pricing Finally, what will be the pocket-pinch?