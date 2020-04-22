-
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the BS6-ready petrol variant of its compact SUV, the KUV100 NXT. It comes with an updated mFalcon G80 petrol engine and is available in four variants: K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8.
The car is priced in the range of Rs. 5.54-7.15 lakh, which is up to Rs. 65,000 more than the outgoing BS4 version (depending on the model).
Exteriors
Mahindra KUV100 NXT: At a glance
The KUV100 NXT comes with a sporty look, featuring a sleek grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, angular fog lamps, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends.
It has an attractive side profile with blacked-out wheel arches, 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Further, it rides on a wheelbase of 2,385mm and has a ground clearance of 170mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The KUV100 NXT offers a spacious cabin with a 5-seat or 6-seat layout option. As for interior features, it gets a height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multi-functional power steering wheel.
The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluesense App. As far as safety kit is concerned, it retains all the features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter mFalcon G80 petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and front-wheel-drive system.
The motor is capable of producing 83.13PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. The car promises a mileage of 18.15km/l and can reach a top speed of 160km/h.
Information
Here's a look at the pricing
The KUV100 NXT starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh for the base-end K2+ model and goes all the way up to Rs. 7.15 lakh for the range-topping K8 variant. Meanwhile, the company has dropped the entry-level K2 variant that was offered with the BS4 version.