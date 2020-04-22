Triumph has officially launched its much-anticipated sports tourer, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with an updated BS6 engine. The company has introduced the top-spec Street Triple RS model in the country while discontinuing the sale of Street Triple S base variant.

Design 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: At a glance

The Triumph Street Triple RS bears a sporty design with a twin-spar frame, muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and an attractive paint job. The sports tourer houses a TFT instrument panel and comes with a new twin-headlamp design, sleeker LED daytime running lights, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a dry weight of 166kg and offers a fuel tank capacity of 17.4 liters.

Information Engine and power

The Street Triple RS is fueled by a BS6-compliant 765cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 123PS of maximum power and 79Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on this motorbike are managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox that comes with a up/down quick-shifter.

On the road Suspension and safety

To handle the suspension duties, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS houses Showa's 41mm upside-down big piston forks (BPF) at the front and Ohlins' STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir suspension unit at the rear end. In the braking department, the bike comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes, dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency, traction control, and five riding modes including Rain, Sports, Rider and Track.

Information How much will it cost?