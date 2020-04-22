-
Triumph has officially launched its much-anticipated sports tourer, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with an updated BS6 engine.
The company has introduced the top-spec Street Triple RS model in the country while discontinuing the sale of Street Triple S base variant.
Design
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: At a glance
The Triumph Street Triple RS bears a sporty design with a twin-spar frame, muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and an attractive paint job.
The sports tourer houses a TFT instrument panel and comes with a new twin-headlamp design, sleeker LED daytime running lights, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
It has a dry weight of 166kg and offers a fuel tank capacity of 17.4 liters.
Information
Engine and power
The Street Triple RS is fueled by a BS6-compliant 765cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 123PS of maximum power and 79Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on this motorbike are managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox that comes with a up/down quick-shifter.
On the road
Suspension and safety
To handle the suspension duties, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS houses Showa's 41mm upside-down big piston forks (BPF) at the front and Ohlins' STX40 fully-adjustable piggyback reservoir suspension unit at the rear end.
In the braking department, the bike comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes, dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency, traction control, and five riding modes including Rain, Sports, Rider and Track.
Information
How much will it cost?
The 2020 Triumph Street has been launched at a price of Rs. 11.13 lakh. The deliveries of the motorbike will commence once the national lockdown is lifted in the country. Notably, the roadster will rival against the forthcoming KTM 790 Duke.