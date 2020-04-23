Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel efficiency of Volkswagen's Polo 1.0 TSI model at 18.24km/l, which is slightly lower than the BS4 version (19.02km/l). The entry-level hatchback recently made the transition to BS6 pollution control norms. Priced at Rs. 5.83 lakh, the car comes with an updated 999cc engine but retains the design and features of the outgoing model.

Information Volkswagen also offers BS6-compliant Polo MPI model

Volkswagen also offers a BS6-ready Polo MPI model. This trim comes with the same 999cc petrol engine as the TSI model but offers lesser power and mileage. The MPI has a certified mileage of 17.75km/l, 77.05PS of peak power, and a maximum torque of 95Nm.

Exteriors Volkswagen Polo 1.0: At a glance

The hatchback sports a neat front fascia featuring a chrome grille with honeycomb patterns, trapezoidal air inlets, and smoked headlamps. The car has an attractive side profile with radial alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, indicator-mounted ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and a 280-liter remote-controlled trunk. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,470mm and has a ground clearance of 165mm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The five-seater Volkswagen Polo offers a spacious cabin featuring a height-adjustable driver seat, power windows, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car has a touchscreen infotainment system with support for voice control, Bluetooth, and connectivity features like Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. It also has dual airbags in the front, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and child safety locks.

Engine Power and performance

The Volkswagen Polo TSI model is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine and promises a mileage of 18.24km/l. The motor is capable of generating 111.52PS of peak power and a maximum torque of 175Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels.

Information Here's a look at the pricing