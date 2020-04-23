Italian automaker Benelli is working to launch the BS6-ready version of its fully-faired sports bike, the 302R, in India sometime soon. Now, a leaked image of the upcoming motorcycle has surfaced online, revealing that the bike will also get a refreshed design, apart from the BS6 update. Here are more details.

Design How will it look like?

As per the leaked images, the new 302R will come with a similar fully-faired look as its BS4 counterpart. However, it will feature an all-new livery with dual-tone color scheme and attractive graphics work. The motorcycle will sport an appealing front profile with dual-LED headlamps, and clip-on handlebar. Besides that, it will retain the blacked-out alloy wheels and stepped-up seat of the outgoing model.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli 302R is likely to draw power from the same 300cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine as the outgoing model, albeit with BS6 compliance. In the BS4 guise, this motor puts out 38.26bhp of maximum power and 26.5Nm of peak torque.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

In terms of safety, the Benelli 302R is expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The suspension duties on the sports tourer will be taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information And, what will be the pricing?