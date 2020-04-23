Czech automaker Skoda has pulled the covers off the performance-oriented Kodiaq RS Challenge SUV. The special-edition variant, which is limited to just 300 units, is based on the India-bound Skoda Kodiaq RS model. Notably, the performance car has a top-speed of 221kmph and it can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.9 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge: At a glance

The Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge comes with an eye-catching look featuring a blacked-out grille, sleek headlamps as well as air-inlets, and angular-looking alloy wheels. Besides that, the car also gets roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and an impressive rear profile with dual exhausts, rear window wiper and defogger, and LED taillights.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge offers a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with heating function. The car houses a 9.2-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity features. As part of the standard safety kit, the SUV gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, and Assisted Ride 2.0 package.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge draws power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to an automatic DCT system. The motor is capable of producing 240PS of power and 500Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the SUV has a top speed of 221kmph, and it can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.9 seconds.

