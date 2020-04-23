-
Bajaj Auto has silently launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular commuter bike, the Platina 110 H Gear.
The new model, which is available with single disc brake configuration, carries a premium of Rs. 3,431 over the BS4 model, and starts at Rs. 59,802.
However, the company has discontinued the drum brake variant of the bike.
Here are more details.
Design
A look at the BS6 Platina 110 H Gear
The BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear takes the styling inspiration from its BS4 sibling. The motorcycle sits on a lower cradle frame and features a minimalistic look with a flat-type seat, halogen headlamp, and an attractive paint job as well as graphics work.
The motorcycle houses a digital-analog instrument cluster and gets a blacked-out treatment on the engine and alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The new Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is powered by a BS6-compliant 115.45cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This unit is capable of producing 8.44bhp of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 9.81Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear comes equipped with a 240mm disc brake on the front wheel, 110mm drum brake on the rear wheel, along with combined braking system for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the commuter bike are handled by telescopic fork up front and dual shock absorbers on the rear.
Information
Finally, what is the pricing?
As for the pocket-pinch, the BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is priced at Rs. 59,802. At this price point, the commuter bike takes on the likes of Hero Super Splendor, Honda SP 125, and TVS Sport.