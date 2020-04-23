In an unexpected move, Renault India has increased the prices of its seven-seater MPV, the Triber, in the country. The car has received a price hike of Rs. 4,000 on all the variants, except for the entry-level RXE model. To recall, the BS6-ready version of the MPV went official in India in January this year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the Renault Triber

The Renault Triber comes with a stretched design and features an appealing front profile with a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and silver-colored skid plates on both the ends. The car houses 15-inch alloy wheels and gets a blacked-out treatment on the roof rails, wheel arches, and side claddings. For lighting, the MPV offers projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, and LED taillights.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Renault Triber sports a seven-seater cabin with foldable seats, rear AC vents, power windows, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and a speed alert system.

Engine Power and performance

The Renault Triber is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 72PS of power at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm. Meanwhile, the car will also get an automatic transmission (AMT) system and a new 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine soon.

Pricing And, here's a look at the variant-wise pricing