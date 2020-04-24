Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its high-end adventure tourer, the Tiger 900, in India. In the latest development, Autocar has claimed that the automaker plans to launch the motorcycle in the country in May. According to the report, Triumph will introduce there variants of the Tiger 900 in India including the off-road friendly Rally Pro and Rally models, and road-focused GT Pro.

Design Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance

The Tiger 900 sits on a light-weight tubular steel frame and has a naked design. It comes with a heated seat, heated handle grips, and a tall windscreen. The off-road Rally models bear spoked wheels while the GT Pro version comes with blacked-out alloy wheels. Further, it offers a 7-inch TFT instrument console, turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED lights.

Internals Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc engine that churns out 95.2PS of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual transmission gearbox. Moreover, it offers IMU-assisted electronics along with six riding modes including Rain, Road, Off-Road, Rider (user configurable), and Sport.

Safety Safety and suspension

In the safety department, Triumph Tiger 900 sports Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the wheels and supports dual-channel ABS as well as traction control for improved road handling. To handle suspension duties, the bike houses telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the price?