German automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced an updated E 350d variant of its premium sedan, the E Class.
The new model, which is priced at Rs. 75.29 lakh, comes with a bunch of new features and a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter diesel engine.
Notably, the car is capable of doing a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
Mercedes-Benz E 350d: At a glance
The Mercedes-Benz E 350d comes with an eye-catching look, featuring a neat front profile with a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille and trapezoidal air inlets.
The car gets impressive 18-inch alloy wheels, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and blacked-out B-pillars.
Apart from that, the sedan houses all-LED headlamps with DRLs, dual exhausts, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new E 350d offers a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, wooden highlights around the dashboard and door pockets, wireless phone charger, and air suspension.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology.
For safety, the sedan gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz E 350d draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.
The aforementioned unit is capable of producing 286hp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque.
Besides that, the sedan can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the Mercedes-Benz E 350d is priced at Rs. 75.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this price point, the sedan takes on the likes of Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series.