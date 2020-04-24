Benelli will launch the BS6-ready version of its entry-level cruiser, the Imperiale 400, in the country once the COVID-19 pandemic situation comes under control. In the latest update, a BikeDekho report has claimed that the upcoming model will carry a hefty premium of Rs. 30,000 over its BS4 counterpart, and will be priced at around Rs. 2.2 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design How will it look like?

The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is expected to share its styling cues with its BS4 sibling. The motorcycle will sit on the same double-cradle frame and will feature a retro-styled design with rounded headlamp as well as indicators, chrome-finished exhaust, and spoked wheels. The motorcycle is also likely to house a digital-analog instrument cluster, a split-type seat, and halogen headlamp.

Information Power and performance

The new Benelli Imperiale 400 will draw power from the same 374cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine as the outgoing model, albeit in the BS6 avatar. In the BS4 state, this motor produces 21PS of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque.

Safety Benelli Imperiale 400: On the road

In the safety department, the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the cruiser will be taken care of by telescopic forks up front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear.

Information The motorcycle will get a hefty price hike