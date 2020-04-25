German automaker Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch the facelifted E-Class in India next year. According to Autocar, the company aims to introduce the premium sedan in the country in the first half of 2021. Moreover, the all-new S-Class, which is set to make its world debut in September, could arrive by the end of 2021. Here are more details.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz E-Class: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class (facelift) comes with a neat-looking front profile with trapezoidal air-inlets, a chrome-finished horizontal grille, and sharp body lines. The sedan comes with radial alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, adjustable LED headlights with DLRs as well as LED tail lamps. It also gets rain-sensing wipers, alloy wheels, and a sunroof.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The facelifted E-Class offers a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, adjustable and ventilated leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, and a glove compartment. It houses a touchscreen infotainment panel, wireless charger, and offers connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the sedan gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, anti-theft device, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

Globally, the new E-Class line-up has seven engine options including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants. All models come mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission system. For the plug-in hybrid models, the power output ranges from 156hp to 367hp for the petrol engines, and 160hp to 330hp for the diesel units. However, it's unclear as to which E-Class models will be launched in India.

Information What about pricing and availability?