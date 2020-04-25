-
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is planning to launch the BS6-compliant version of the XUV500 in India sometime soon.
Now, ahead of the official launch, the home-grown automaker has started accepting the pre-booking orders of the car at a token amount of Rs. 5,000.
Notably, it will be offered in four variants: W5, W7, W9, and W11 (O).
Here are more details.
-
Exteriors
Mahindra XUV500: At a glance
-
The new XUV500 retains the design of its BS4 sibling. The car comes with a bulky stance featuring a chrome-finished grille, angular air intakes, and projector headlamps with DRLs.
The SUV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets blacked-out wheel arches as well as B-pillars.
It also offers an attractive rear profile with dual exhausts and chrome garnishing on the tailgate.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Inside, the updated XUV500 sports a luxurious and spacious seven-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also gets a touchscreen-enabled infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features.
For safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and speed alert system.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The new Mahindra XUV500 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine (mHawk155) that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission. The motor is capable of producing 153bhp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque.
-
Details
And, how much will it cost?
-
Mahindra has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the BS6 XUV500 as of now. However, looking at the updates, the car is likely to carry a slight premium over the BS4 model, that falls under Rs. 12.46-18.78 lakh price bracket.
Once launched, it will go up against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.