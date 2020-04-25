Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is planning to launch the BS6-compliant version of the XUV500 in India sometime soon.

Now, ahead of the official launch, the home-grown automaker has started accepting the pre-booking orders of the car at a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

Notably, it will be offered in four variants: W5, W7, W9, and W11 (O).

Here are more details.