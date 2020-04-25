Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its full-sized SUV, the Alturas G4, in India sometime soon. Now, the company has teased the arrival of the car from its official website. As per the reports, the updated model will borrow its design and features from its BS4 counterpart. Here are more details.

Exteriors How will it look like?

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 will share its design cues with the BS4 model. However, it will get minor cosmetic tweaks including new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a redesigned front fascia with a bigger grille and updated bumper. Besides that, it will retain other styling elements of the outgoing model such as roof rails, chrome highlights around the windows, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Quite like the outgoing model, the BS6 Alturas G4 will offer a luxurious seven-seater cabin featuring ventilated seats wrapped in leather, dual-zone climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car will house a touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as safety features like nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, and more.

Engine Power and performance

The updated Mahindra Alturas G4 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The details about the power figures of this unit are not known yet. However, in the BS4 state, it churns out 181PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?