Triumph is planning to launch the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black motorcycles in India sometime around June this year. These models will arrive as contemporary versions of the T100 and T120, with an all blacked-out finish replacing the chrome garnishing. However, mechanically, the Bonneville Black duo will remain the same as the regular models except for packing BS6-compatible engines.

Design T100 Black and T120 Black: At a glance

The Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 Black retain the retro design of the T100 and T120 including the tubular steel frame, sloping fuel tank, and leather seats. However, the chrome finish on the wheels, engine, mirrors, indicators, and exhausts has been replaced with an all murdered-out design. The bikes also get a digital-analog instrument console, halogen/LED headlamp, spoked wheels, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.

Internals Engine and power

The Bonneville T120 Black and T100 Black will arrive with 1,200cc and 900cc BS6-compliant engines, respectively. However, their power figures are not known as of now. In the existing state of tune (Euro 4), the T120 generates a maximum power of 80PS and a peak torque of 105Nm, while the T100 churns out 55.6PS of power and 77Nm of torque.

On the road Suspension and safety

To handle suspension duties, the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black come with KYB 41mm forks on the front and KYB twin shocks with adjustable pre-load on the rear end. In the braking department, the bikes come equipped with disc brakes along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and twin riding modes in the case of T120.

Pricing How much will they cost?