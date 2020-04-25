Toyota is planning to launch the new generation of its premium SUV, the Fortuner, in the Indian market around the Diwali festive season this year. Now, a rendered image of the upcoming car (based on the previous spy shots) has surfaced online, giving us a fair idea of its updated looks. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will come with a refreshed front profile

Going by the latest rendered images, the updated Toyota Fortuner will come with a refreshed front fascia featuring a minimalistic grille, sleek LED headlamps with mounted DRLs, and wider air dams as well as fog lamp housings. Besides that, it is expected to feature a dual-tone color scheme, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

As of now, the details about the interiors of the new-generation Fortuner are unclear. However, quite the like existing model, the facelifted version will feature a luxurious and spacious cabin that can accommodate seven people. The car is expected to feature a new touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features, and safety elements like ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the facelifted Toyota Fortuner will be offered with two engine options: a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel and 2.7-liter petrol. The diesel unit is capable of producing 174bhp of maximum power, while the petrol mill churns out 164bhp. To manage transmission duties, the SUV will be offered with both 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?