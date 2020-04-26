-
Bajaj Dominar 250, the motorcycle which went official in India last month, has received a decent response in terms of sales numbers.
In fact, the home-grown automaker has managed to sell 861 units of the sports tourer in the first month of launch itself.
Notably, it is the low-displacement version of the flagship Dominar 400, and is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh.
Information
The deliveries of the motorcycle would resume soon
For obvious reasons, Bajaj Auto has halted the deliveries of the Dominar 250, and is likely to resume them once the COVID-19 pandemic situation subsides in the country. As for the pocket-pinch, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh in India.
Design
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Bajaj Dominar 250
The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and features a naked street design with a slightly stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, and a dual-tone color scheme- similar to the 400cc model.
Besides that, the sports tourer houses blacked-out alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, a secondary display mounted on the fuel tank, and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Information
Power and performance
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a BS6-compliant 248.77cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, that comes mated to a manual 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 27PS of power at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.
Safety
And, what about safety and suspension setup?
In terms of safety, the Bajaj Dominar 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by upside-down telescopic forks up front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.