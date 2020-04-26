Triumph is aiming to launch its Street Triple R motorcycle in India sometime around June this year. However, the arrival of the roadster is subject to the COVID-19 situation at the time. The sports tourer comes with an updated 765cc engine that complies with Euro5/BS6 emission norms and will replace the existing Street Triple S model in the country.

Design 2020 Triumph Street Triple R: At a glance

The Triumph Street Triple R bears similarity in styling with the Street Triple RS. It sits on a semi-faired, twin-spar aluminum frame and comes with an aggressive front featuring split headlights. The motorcycle has a muscular fuel-tank, stepped-up seats, protruding tail lights, minimal bodywork, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike houses all-LED lights, digital instrument console, and weighs in at around 168kg.

Internals Power and performance

The Triumph Street Triple R packs a Euro5/BS6-compliant 765cc engine, which is capable of producing 118PS of power at 12,000rpm and 77Nm of peak torque at 9,400rpm. For transmission duties, the bike gets a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an up-down quick-shifter. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sports.

Safety Safety and suspension

When it comes to the braking department, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is provided with disc brakes on both ends (Brembo M4.32 brake calipers on the front) along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. Besides that, the bike houses Showa's fully-adjustable front fork and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle suspension duties.

Information What about the price?