A few days back, we reported that Royal Enfield is working on launching a new motorcycle called Meteor 350 and that its images have been leaked online. In the latest update, a new leak has revealed that the upcoming motorcycle would be named as Meteor 350 Fireball and would cost Rs. 1.68 lakh. Here's everything to know.

Design How will it look like?

As per the leaked images, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball is likely to feature a retro-styled look sporting a rounded headlamp as well as turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and split type seats. The motorcycle would house a twin-pod instrument cluster, halogen headlamp with mounted LED DRLs, and an attractive dual-tone color scheme.

Information Under the hood

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball would be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 19.8bhp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

On the safety front, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball would come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the cruiser would be taken care of by telescopic forks up front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear.

Information And, what about pricing?