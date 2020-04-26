-
A few days back, we reported that Royal Enfield is working on launching a new motorcycle called Meteor 350 and that its images have been leaked online.
In the latest update, a new leak has revealed that the upcoming motorcycle would be named as Meteor 350 Fireball and would cost Rs. 1.68 lakh.
Here's everything to know.
-
Design
How will it look like?
-
As per the leaked images, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball is likely to feature a retro-styled look sporting a rounded headlamp as well as turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and split type seats.
The motorcycle would house a twin-pod instrument cluster, halogen headlamp with mounted LED DRLs, and an attractive dual-tone color scheme.
-
Information
Under the hood
-
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball would be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 19.8bhp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
On the safety front, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball would come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard to avoid skidding while braking.
The suspension duties on the cruiser would be taken care of by telescopic forks up front and dual-shock absorbers on the rear.
-
Information
And, what about pricing?
-
As for the pocket-pinch, Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 Fireball is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official details will be revealed by the company at a later stage. Once launched, it will compete against Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa Forty-Two.