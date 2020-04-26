Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working on launching the BS6-compliant version of the Scorpio in the coming weeks. Now, the homegrown automaker has started accepting the bookings for a token amount of Rs. 5,000 on its official website. Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the car. Here are more details.

Exteriors A look at the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio would retain the design of its BS4 counterpart. It would feature a similar boxy stance sporting an appealing front fascia with a vertical-slate grille, sleek headlamps as well as fog lamp housings, and faux skid plates. The car would come with blacked-out roof rails as well as B-pillars, 17-inch alloy wheels, and chrome garnishing on the tailgate.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio will sport a spacious seven-seater cabin with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The car will house a Bluetooth-enabled 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel but misses out on smartphone connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, it will also retain the standard safety features of the outgoing model.

Information Power and performance

The new Mahindra Scorpio will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (mHawk) that will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 140bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Pricing Finally, how much will it cost?