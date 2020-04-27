Mercedes-Benz India has postponed the launch of its much-awaited EQC SUV to the second half of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fully-electric car, which debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo, was previously slated to be launched in India this month. It has a range of 400km on a single charge and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.1 seconds. Here's more.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with an eye-catching look featuring a curved roofline and a sporty front fascia with a chrome-finished grille and a fiber-optic light strip across the bonnet. The car gets an appealing side profile with chrome highlights around the windows and special diamond-cut alloy wheels with blue-colored accents. Besides that, the electric SUV gets all-LED fitments for lighting.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a spacious five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable leather seats, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system. Further, the all-electric SUV houses a dual-display setup comprising an instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment system with support for connectivity features, and connected car technology.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC packs a twin motor setup which is fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This combined unit is capable of producing 408PS of power and 760Nm of peak torque. This battery can be charged from 10-80% in 40 minutes using a fast charger. Moreover, the car has a claimed range of 470km on a single charge (400km on the WLTP cycle).

