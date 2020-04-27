-
Mercedes-Benz India has postponed the launch of its much-awaited EQC SUV to the second half of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The fully-electric car, which debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo, was previously slated to be launched in India this month.
It has a range of 400km on a single charge and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.1 seconds.
Here's more.
-
Exteriors
A look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC
-
The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with an eye-catching look featuring a curved roofline and a sporty front fascia with a chrome-finished grille and a fiber-optic light strip across the bonnet.
The car gets an appealing side profile with chrome highlights around the windows and special diamond-cut alloy wheels with blue-colored accents.
Besides that, the electric SUV gets all-LED fitments for lighting.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a spacious five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable leather seats, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system.
Further, the all-electric SUV houses a dual-display setup comprising an instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment system with support for connectivity features, and connected car technology.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The Mercedes-Benz EQC packs a twin motor setup which is fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This combined unit is capable of producing 408PS of power and 760Nm of peak torque.
This battery can be charged from 10-80% in 40 minutes using a fast charger.
Moreover, the car has a claimed range of 470km on a single charge (400km on the WLTP cycle).
-
Information
And, how much will it cost?
-
Mercedes-Benz India will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the EQC at its launch event itself, which may happen in the second half of this year. Meanwhile, going by the reports, the all-electric SUV is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.5 crore.