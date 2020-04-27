After teasing the BS6-compliant version of the Alturas G4 a couple of days back, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has officially launched the updated SUV in India today.

The new model, which is offered in two variants: 2WD and 4WD, carries a hefty premium of Rs. 99,000 over its BS4 counterpart, and starts at Rs. 28.69 lakh.

Here are more details.