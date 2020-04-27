-
After teasing the BS6-compliant version of the Alturas G4 a couple of days back, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has officially launched the updated SUV in India today.
The new model, which is offered in two variants: 2WD and 4WD, carries a hefty premium of Rs. 99,000 over its BS4 counterpart, and starts at Rs. 28.69 lakh.
Here are more details.
-
Exteriors
A look at the Mahindra Alturas G4
-
The new Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with the same bulky look as the outgoing model. The car features an impressive front profile with a vertical slat grille and muscular bonnet.
The appealing yet premium looks of the SUV are further accentuated by chrome highlights around the windows, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
The BS6 Alturas G4 offers a luxurious seven-seater cabin featuring ventilated seats wrapped in leather, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The new Mahindra Alturas G4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The car is available with both 2WD (two-wheel drive) and 4WD (four-wheel drive) options. It churns out 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque.
-
How much?
And, here's a look at the variant-wise pricing
-
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 is priced at Rs. 28.69 lakh for the 2WD variant, while the top-tier 4WD model costs Rs. 31.69 lakh.
At this price point, the SUV takes on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Kia Carnival, and Jeep Compass.