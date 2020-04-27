Nissan-owned Datsun is working to launch the facelifted version of its entry-level hatchback, the redi-GO, in India in the coming weeks. In the latest update, the company has posted a couple of teaser images of the upcoming car, giving us an idea about its looks. Apart from the cosmetic tweaks, the hatchback will sport BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors How will it look like?

The facelifted version of the Datsun redi-GO will come with a bunch of design updates over the outgoing model. The car will sport sleeker headlamp units and a wider hexagonal grille guarded by L-shaped LED DRLs. Apart from that, the hatchback will get Datsun badging on the side fenders, a roof-mounted spoiler, and new LED taillamps.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the facelifted redi-GO. However, quite like the outgoing model, it is expected to offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, and a power steering wheel. Besides that, the hatchback is expected to house a new infotainment unit, and safety features like ABS with EBD, and driver and passenger airbags, among others.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter petrol and 0.8-liter petrol. The former is capable of producing 68PS of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 54PS and 74Nm. To manage transmission duties, the car will come mated with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.

Information And, what will be the pricing?