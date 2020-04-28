Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is slated to be launched in India in the third quarter of this year, the company has confirmed to Autocar. The premium sedan was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and was made available for pre-ordering in February. In India, it will be offered in three variants: A-Class Limousine Petrol, A-Class Limousine Diesel, and performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG A-Class.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine gets a minimalistic look with a slim chrome grille, trapezoidal air inlets, and a clean-looking bonnet. The side profile is quite sporty, thanks to sloping roof design, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and chromed dual-exhausts. When it comes to lighting, the premium sedan comes equipped with adjustable LED headlights with mounted DRLs as well as LED taillights.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a piano-black treatment on the dashboard, a fully digital instrument display, wireless charging support, and 2-zone automatic climate control. The sedan houses a touchscreen media unit that offers smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera with parking sensors for safety.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine gets BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines. However, the power figures of these engines are unknown as of now. The racing-oriented Mercedes-AMG model packs a BS6 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine but is tuned differently to offer 306hp of maximum power. As for the transmission, these models get a 7-speed automatic DCT system.

Information What about the price?