Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has finally revealed the prices of its premium SUV, the XUV500, in India.
The updated model, which is now offered with a diesel engine and manual transmission, carries a premium of up to Rs. 32,000 over its BS4 counterpart.
Apart from the BS6 upgrade, the design and features of the car remain unchanged.
Here are more details.
Pricing
Pricing
The new Mahindra XUV500 is offered in four variants: W5, W7, W9, and W11 (O). As for the pocket-pinch, the entry-level W5 variant is available at Rs. 13.20 lakh, while the W7 model costs Rs. 14.50 lakh.
Meanwhile, the W9 and W11 variants of the SUV are now priced at Rs. 16.20 lakh and Rs. 17.70 lakh, respectively.
Exteriors
Exteriors
The BS6 XUV500 comes with the same bulky stance as the outgoing model. It gets an impressive front fascia featuring a chrome-finished grille, angular air intakes, and projector headlamps with DRLs.
The SUV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets blacked-out wheel arches as well as B-pillars.
Besides that, it sports an attractive rear profile with dual exhausts and chrome garnishing on the tailgate.
Interiors
Interiors
Inside, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 offers a spacious seven-seater cabin featuring leatherette upholstery, power-adjustable driver seat, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as well as safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and speed alert system.
Information
Information
The Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is capable of producing 155hp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. The company will also introduce automatic transmission option at a later stage.