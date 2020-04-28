Mahindra has started accepting online bookings for its recently-launched BS6-compliant KUV100 NXT at a token price of Rs. 5,000. The new model comes with an updated mFALCON G80 petrol engine and is available in four variants: K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. It starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh for the entry-level variant and goes up to Rs 7.13 lakh for the top-spec trim.

Exteriors Mahindra KUV100 NXT: At a glance

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT features an appealing design with a sleek chrome grille, dual-chamber headlamps with LED DRLs, angular fog lamps, and silver-colored skid plates on both ends. It also gets indicator-mounted ORVMs and 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Further, the SUV-inspired hatchback rides on a wheelbase of 2,385mm and comes with a ground clearance of 170mm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The KUV100 NXT offers a spacious cabin with a 5-seat or 6-seat layout option. It comes with fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multi-functional power steering wheel. The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth and Bluesense App. For safety, it gets features such as child-safety locks, EBD, and ISOFIX child safety mounts.

Engine Power and performance

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT runs a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter mFALCON G80 engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard. The motor churns out a maximum power of 83.13PS at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 115Nm at 3,500-3,600rpm. Further, it promises an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.15km/l and has a claimed top speed of 160km/h.

Information What about the price?