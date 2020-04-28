Audi has announced a new plug-in hybrid variant of its popular A6 line-up. The new powertrain, which is also used in premium Q5, Q7, and A7 models, promises a top speed of 250kmph and can do 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds. Notably, the plug-in hybrid engine option would be available with both A6 sedan and wagon Avant (available in international markets) models. Here's more.

Exteriors A look at the Audi A6 sedan

The Audi A6 sedan comes with a sharp and sporty design and features a wide chrome-finished grille, trapezoidal air-intake, matrix LED headlamps, and electronically adjustable ORVMs. The car also gets dual exhausts, chrome frame surrounding the windows, and a chrome strip on the boot-lid, connecting the taillamps. Moreover, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets an all-LED lighting setup.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Audi A6 sedan offers a luxurious five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, and four-zone climate control. The sedan houses a virtual cockpit instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rearview camera with parking sensors, among others.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the Audi A6 draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine, coupled with a 105kW electric motor. The combined unit is capable of producing 365bhp of maximum power and an impressive 500Nm of peak torque. The powertrain comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and promises a top speed of 250kmph. Moreover, the sedan can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Do you know? Finally, what about pricing and availability?