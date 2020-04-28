-
Ducati India is working to launch a new performance motorcycle, the Panigale V2, in the country in the coming days.
In the latest update, the Italian automaker has posted a teaser image from its India Twitter handle, hinting at the arrival of the motorcycle.
To recall, the Panigale V2 made its global debut at the 2019 EICMA show.
Here are more details.
Twitter Post
First, here's a look at the official teaser
Design
Ducati Panigale V2: At a glance
The Ducati Panigale V2 comes with an eye-catching fully-faired look featuring an appealing front profile with dual-LED headlamps and a tall windscreen.
The iconic red-colored livery, muscular fuel tank, and stepped-up seat give the motorcycle a striking presence that is bound to turn heads.
Plus, the sports tourer houses a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and runs on blacked-out alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from Euro V/BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an up-down quickshifter. The motor is capable of producing 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
The Ducati Panigale V2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the ends, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.
It also gets a host of driver-friendly elements such as a six-axis IMU-assisted electronic suite, wheelie control, engine brake control, and three riding modes.
To manage suspension duties, the sports tourer houses Showa's telescopic forks up front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Ducati will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Panigale V2 at a later stage. However, going by the reports, the motorcycle is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.