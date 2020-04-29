In a major move, Volkswagen India has revealed the prices of the BS6-compliant version of its popular sedan, the Vento. The car gets a marginal price hike of up to Rs. 11,000 (over its BS4 counterpart), and starts at Rs. 8.87 lakh in the country. With the BS6 upgrade, the sedan is now offered with a solo 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here's more.

Exteriors BS6 Volkswagen Vento: At a glance

The BS6 Volkswagen Vento takes its styling cues from its BS4 counterpart. The sedan comes with an appealing front fascia featuring a neat bonnet, projector headlamps, and a minimalistic grille. The car gets an impressive side profile with a sloping roof design, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,553mm and a boot space of 494 liters.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Volkswagen Vento offers a dual-tone five-seater cabin with power windows, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Notably, the premium sedan retains the standard safety elements of its BS4 sibling.

Information Power and performance

The new Volkswagen Vento draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that either comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission. The motor is capable of producing 110PS of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque.

Pricing Finally, here's a look at the variant-wise pricing