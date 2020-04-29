Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the BS6 Scorpio in India. The premium SUV starts at Rs. 12.40 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom, Delhi). As per reports, it will go on sale as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Notably, the 2020 Scorpio comes in four variants: S5, S7, S9, and S11.

Information Bookings for the SUV are underway

Mahindra has already started accepting bookings for the BS6 Scorpio against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. Interested buyers can pre-order the SUV via the company's website.

Exteriors BS6 Mahindra Scorpio: At a glance

According to the official product page, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio SUV features an all-new front grille with chrome inserts, a redesigned tailgate with an aeroblade wiper, projector headlamps, sleeker LED taillights, and new fog lamps with chrome bezels. It also comes with blacked-out B-pillars, 17-inch alloy wheels, new dual-tone ORVMs with integrated side turn indicators and a new skid plate at the bottom.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio offers a spacious cabin that can accommodate up to 9 people, depending on the layout. It also gets faux leather seats, automatic climate control, dual-tone dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For entertainment, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and voice control. In the safety department, the SUV offers dual airbags, ABS, and speed alerts.

Information Power and performance

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that generates 140bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, none of the variants offer a four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Pricing What about pricing and availability?