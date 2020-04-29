All 200 units of the Octavia RS 245, Skoda's performance-oriented sedan, have apparently been sold out in India. However, if you are really interested in buying the car, you might want to try your luck once. According to Autocar, a few units have become available with select dealers after some pre-orders were withdrawn since the original allocation.

Information Deliveries will begin once the existing lockdown is lifted

In an interview with Autocar, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service, and Marketing at Skoda Auto India, has said that the response to the Octavia RS 245 had been "fantastic" and confirmed that deliveries of the car would begin after the current lockdown is lifted.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Skoda Octavia RS 245

The Octavia RS 245 features a sporty look, with a glossy black grille, trapezoidal LED headlamps, and a muscular bonnet with lines sculpted on it. The sedan features an impressive side profile with sporty alloy wheels, blacked-out wheels, and all-black indicator-mounted ORVMs. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,688mm and a boot space of 590 liters.

Interiors A look inside the cabin

The Octavia RS 245 comes with a five-seater cabin featuring Alcantara sports seats with leather upholstery, automatic climate control, Skoda's virtual cockpit system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses an 8-inch infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay. As for the safety kit, it offers nine airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Octavia RS 245 is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to an automatic 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The motor produces 248.39PS of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The sedan has a top speed of 250km/hr and can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 6.6 seconds.

Information What about pricing and availability?