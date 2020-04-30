-
Volkswagen India is planning to launch a performance-oriented GT version of its popular SUV, the T-Roc, in the country by next year, according to NDTVAuto.
The upcoming car will be a rebranded version of the T-Roc R, which is currently available in select international markets.
Notably, the performance-oriented SUV has a top speed of 250km/h and it can do a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.8-seconds.
-
Exteriors
How will it look like?
-
The Volkswagen T-Roc GT will come with a compact yet sporty look featuring a sleek horizontal-slat grille guarded by LED headlamps and a muscular front bonnet.
The car will also get an impressive side profile with chrome highlights around the windows and angular-looking alloy wheels. On the rear, it will sport quad exhausts and LED taillamps.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin
-
Inside, the Volkswagen T-Roc GT will house a luxurious and feature-loaded five-seater cabin. The SUV is expected to come with power-adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
Plus, it will have a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features, and standard safety elements like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and speed alert system.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
Under the hood, the Volkswagen T-Roc GT will reportedly draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive powertrain.
The motor is capable of producing 300PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.
The car has a top speed of 250km/h and it can do 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds.
-
Information
And, what about pricing and availability?
-
Going by the reports, Volkswagen India is likely to launch the T-Roc GT in India by 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the SUV is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 30 lakh.