Volkswagen India is planning to launch a performance-oriented GT version of its popular SUV, the T-Roc, in the country by next year, according to NDTVAuto. The upcoming car will be a rebranded version of the T-Roc R, which is currently available in select international markets. Notably, the performance-oriented SUV has a top speed of 250km/h and it can do a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.8-seconds.

Exteriors How will it look like?

The Volkswagen T-Roc GT will come with a compact yet sporty look featuring a sleek horizontal-slat grille guarded by LED headlamps and a muscular front bonnet. The car will also get an impressive side profile with chrome highlights around the windows and angular-looking alloy wheels. On the rear, it will sport quad exhausts and LED taillamps.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Volkswagen T-Roc GT will house a luxurious and feature-loaded five-seater cabin. The SUV is expected to come with power-adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Plus, it will have a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features, and standard safety elements like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and speed alert system.

Engine Power and performance

Under the hood, the Volkswagen T-Roc GT will reportedly draw power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive powertrain. The motor is capable of producing 300PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The car has a top speed of 250km/h and it can do 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

Information And, what about pricing and availability?