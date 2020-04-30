Nissan India is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular compact SUV, the Kicks, in India in the coming weeks. Now, the company has revealed that the car will be offered with a new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo. Apart from the engine upgrade, the design and features of the car will remain unchanged. Here's more.

Exteriors BS6 Nissan Kicks: At a glance

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will come with a similar compact look as the outgoing model. It will feature an appealing dual-tone color scheme and an impressive front profile with a cascading grille, sleek headlamps, and silver-colored skid plates. The car will also get an eye-catching side profile with angular-looking alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs as well as side claddings.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will sport a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as safety features like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and hill-start assist, among others.

Engine Power and performance

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission. This motor is capable of producing 156hp of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the lower variants of the car will get a 1.5-liter petrol engine that puts out 106hp of power.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?