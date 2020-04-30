-
Nissan India is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular compact SUV, the Kicks, in India in the coming weeks.
Now, the company has revealed that the car will be offered with a new 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo.
Apart from the engine upgrade, the design and features of the car will remain unchanged.
Exteriors
BS6 Nissan Kicks: At a glance
The BS6 Nissan Kicks will come with a similar compact look as the outgoing model. It will feature an appealing dual-tone color scheme and an impressive front profile with a cascading grille, sleek headlamps, and silver-colored skid plates.
The car will also get an eye-catching side profile with angular-looking alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs as well as side claddings.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will sport a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
It will house a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as safety features like driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and hill-start assist, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission. This motor is capable of producing 156hp of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, the lower variants of the car will get a 1.5-liter petrol engine that puts out 106hp of power.
Information
Finally, how much will it cost?
Nissan India will reveal the pricing and availability details of the BS6 Kicks in the coming weeks. However, considering the upgrades, the car is expected to carry a slight premium over its BS4 counterpart, which starts at Rs. 9.55 lakh.