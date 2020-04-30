US-based Indian Motorcycle is all set to showcase a new motorcycle, the FTR Carbon, tomorrow i.e May 1. Now, the company has posted a teaser video, revealing that the upcoming model will take its styling inspiration from the three-time flat-track championship-winning FTR 750 model. Further, the FTR Carbon will share its mechanical specifications with the standard FTR 1200 motorcycle. Here's more.

Going by the teaser, the Indian FTR Carbon is likely to come with light-weight body material and will get a carbon-fiber treatment on the fuel tank, fenders, panels, and wheels. Besides that, it is also expected to come with some modern features such as a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup- similar to the FTR 1200.

The Indian FTR Carbon will draw power from the same 1,203cc V-twin liquid-cooled engine that we have seen on the standard FTR 1200 model. The engine is capable of producing 120hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and 115Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

On the safety front, the Indian FTR Carbon will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

