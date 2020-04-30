In an expected move, Ducati India has postponed the launch of its premium naked motorcycle, the Streetfighter V4, due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The liter-class sports tourer, which was slated to be launched in the country this year, will now hit the Indian roads in 2021. Notably, the naked motorcycle shares its mechanical specifications with its fully-faired sibling, the Panigale V4. Here's more.

Design A look at the Ducati Streetfighter V4

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 sports an appealing naked street design with an angular-looking front profile featuring dual-LED headlamps with DRLs, a muscular fuel tank, and an attractive paint job. The motorcycle features an appealing side profile with a stepped-up seat, sharp body panels, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Moreover, it houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and all-LED fitments for lighting.

Internals Power and performance

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares its mechanical specifications with the Panigale V4. It is powered by the same 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a slipper clutch. The motor is capable of producing 208bhp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

In terms of safety, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the wheels, along with several rider-friendly elements such as Ducati Cornering ABS EVO, riding modes, and 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), among others. To manage suspension duties, the motorcycle houses Showa's telescopic forks up front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear as standard.

Information And, how much will it cost?