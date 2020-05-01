Ducati's much-awaited Panigale V2 will arrive in India sometime around August-September. In an interview with NDTVAuto, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, has confirmed that the flagship sports tourer will be launched in the country in Q3 this year. He has also confirmed that after the Panigale V2, the company will introduce Multistrada and Scrambler 1100 Pro model in the Indian market.

Twitter Post Ducati Panigale V2 has been officially teased in India

Design Meanwhile, here's recalling the Ducati Panigale V2

The Panigale V2 sports an eye-catching sporty look. It comes with a monocoque aluminum frame, angular dual-LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, and a tall windscreen. The bike's attractiveness is further enhanced by a fully-faired profile, muscular fuel tank, and a stepped-up seat. Moreover, it runs on blacked-out alloy wheels and has a dry weight of 176kg.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Ducati Panigale V2 is likely to come with a BS6-compliant 955cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine and a 6-speed gearbox. On the international model, the engine is capable of producing 157.15PS of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati Panigale V2 has disc brakes on both the ends along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets a host of driver-friendly elements such as wheelie control, engine brake control, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the sports tourer are managed by Showa's telescopic 43mm forks on the front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?